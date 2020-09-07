Laura Chesters



Born in Naples, Franco Matania (1922-2016) was a pupil of his uncle, the famous artist and illustrator Fortunino Matania (1881-1963) noted for his realistic portrayal of First World War trench warfare.

Franco came to the UK in 1934 and set up home and studio in Maida Vale, north London.

This location is very near to Dawsons' London office in Hampstead and Franco’s son, Luis contacted the auction house to consign.

Dawsons’ auctioneer Harrison Goldman said the sale is “a chance to own a work direct from the Matania studio as well as rare chances to own part of the artists’ archive such as photograph albums of all his finished works as well as many exhibition leaflets and newspaper cuttings”.

Items included in the sale are finished pictures as well as items such as artist pallets and knives and brushes.

The Matania Studio sale will be held on September 9.





