Catherine Southon Auctioneers

Catherine Southon Auctioneers, established in 2012 by Catherine Southon, is moving to a larger consignment office next month.

It will relocate from Ripley Arts Centre in Bromley to a larger office space at Chislehurst Business Centre, Chislehurst, Kent (above).

The new site will be up and running from September 1. The firm holds auctions in Selsdon, Surrey.

Bonhams

Bonhams has appointed a new head of Chinese ceramics and works of art in the US and promoted a specialist in the department.

Michael C Hughes, a specialist in Chinese art in New York, is joining Bonhams as vice president, head of department, Chinese Ceramics & Works Art in the US.

He previously ran his own company and prior to that spent over 16 years as a Chinese specialist with Christie’s in London, New York and Los Angeles. He is the current president of the board of Asia Week New York and a board member of the International Chinese Snuff Bottle Society in Baltimore.

Bonhams also announced the promotion of Bruce MacLaren to the post of vice president, senior specialist, Chinese paintings, US, and Chinese works of art. MacLaren has been with Bonhams since 2010 and previously spent 10 years as a curator of Chinese art at the Peabody Essex Museum in Salem, Massachusetts.

Heritage Auctions

Heritage Auctions has promoted Leon Benrimon to vice president of Modern & Contemporary Art. Prior to joining Heritage, Benrimon ran his gallery Benrimon Contemporary in New York.

Greg Rohan, president of Heritage, said: “We are happy to see Leon rise within the company based on his aggressive growth plans for important niches in the Modern & Contemporary Art market.”