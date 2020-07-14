Laura Chesters



Bonhams

Bonhams has appointed Eva Lengler as the company’s representative for the northern part of Germany based in Düsseldorf. She joins from the Munich auction house Ketterer Kunst where she specialised in 19th century paintings. She previously worked at Bonhams.

Simon Cottle, managing director European and US regions, said: “I am delighted to welcome Eva back to Bonhams. Her experience greatly strengthens our representation in Germany.”

Charterhouse Auctioneers

Charterhouse Auctioneers in Sherborne has hired John Snape as a senior valuer and auctioneer.

He joins from Ewbanks in Surrey where he was a partner having worked there since 2004.

One of Snape’s first tasks was to help catalogue the contents of a Devon country house, Summerfield House in Exmouth which Charterhouse is selling on July 22.

Piasa

French auction house Piasa has hired Charles-Henri Diriart as managing director working alongside co-managing director Frédéric Chambre.

Diriart joins from The Domaine de Chantilly, the historic French château estate where he was exectuive director of the estate and the foundation. He succeeds Marie Filippi at Piasa.