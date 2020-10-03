Laura Chesters



Dreweatts

Brandon Lindberg (above) has joined Dreweatts as joint head of its picture department and head of British & European pictures. He will work with Jennie Fisher, also joint head of the department who focuses on Modern & Contemporary Art.

Lindberg previously worked at Christie’s for 27 years where he was most recently senior specialist and director in the Victorian, Pre-Raphaelite and British Impressionist Art department.

Bonhams

Bonhams’ senior specialist Jérôme Fouillade has transferred from London to Paris to grow the auction house’s consignments for wine sales. He will be responsible for securing consignments from French and other European collections for sale at Bonhams New Bond Street saleroom in London.

Richard Harvey, Bonhams’ global director of wine and master of wine said: “The two great wine regions of France – Burgundy and Bordeaux – always feature strongly in our sales and we have many clients in France and elsewhere in Europe who will benefit from easier personal access to Jérôme.”

Steven Hale Watch Repairs

Steven Hale Watch Repairs has celebrated 15 years in business. The firm, which offers repairs and restorations for luxury watch brands including Rolex, Patek Philippe, Omega, Tag Heuer, Zenith, Dior, Hublot and Vacheron Constantin, built a new workshop in 2015 in Bushey, north London and accommodates 12 watchmakers, two polishers and one administrator.

The firm also has a two sales staff in its Mayfair showroom.

Levy Govy

Contemporary art dealership Levy Govy has appointed Rebecca Wei, former president of Christie’s Asia, to join the business in Asia.