Laura Chesters



John Nicholson’s

John Nicholson’s has hired Philip Maggs as its new head of the picture department. Maggs has specialised in dealing in British and European paintings from the 18th century to the mid-20th century.

Phillips

Phillips has appointed Jonathan Crockett as chairman of Asia, “reflecting the region’s preeminent role in the company’s overall growth strategy”.

Since joining the firm in May 2016, as deputy chairman of Asia, he has helped establish Phillips’ regional headquarters in Hong Kong and has overseen the rapid expansion of a team across eight major cities over the course of the past five years.

Crockett has also supervised seven sales series in Hong Kong.