Laura Chesters, Roland Arkell



Sworders

Picture specialist Sarah Flynn has left Cheffins in Cambridge to join Sworders in Stansted Mountfitchet as head of Old Master paintings. She will work alongside two other specialists, Amy Scanlon and Jane Oakley.

Before joining Sworders, Flynn was head of the paintings at Cheffins for 12 years helping to build a department that has handled some important consignments in recent years. She worked on the September contents sale of Mawley Hall, Shropshire, alongside furniture and works of art specialist Luke Macdonald, who has also joined Sworders, in November.

Flynn began her career in the Old Masters department at Christie’s in London.

Bonhams

Bonhams’ motoring division has hired Paul Darvill as senior European sales specialist.

He was previously at RM Sotheby’s in Europe. At Bonhams he will work on auctions in Germany, Switzerland and Belgium, and will split his time between its offices in New Bond Street, London, and Paris.

James Knight, Bonhams group motoring chairman, said: “Paul is a well-liked and well-respected figure in the industry and is a welcome addition to our global motoring team.”

Phillips

Phillips has appointed Elie Massaoutis as a senior international specialist and head of design in France. He previously spent 14 years at Sotheby’s and developed Design sales in Paris, London and New York for the firm. He will work in Paris for Phillips.

Domenico Raimondo, Phillips’ head of design in Europe, said: “Elie brings extensive pre-war design expertise, with a great passion for and knowledge of Art Nouveau and Art Deco.”