A new auction house has opened in Devon at a recently launched antiques centre. Auction Antiques occupies a 4500 sq ft building in Hele and has hired a new member of staff.

Steve Ferguson has joined as head of auction services. He previously worked at Bristol Auction Rooms and specialises in jewellery, silver and watches.

He will be on the rostrum hosting regular auctions, with the next on August 21. Auction Antiques is also consigning for a specialist sale of watches, jewellery and fine antiques planned for the late autumn.

The auction house shares the site of The Antique Village, a centre that opened last year. Owners Ian Rosher and Clive London acquired the four-acre site of a former cider factory.

The company will open a new showroom gallery space at the auction house in early September to host art, textiles, ceramics and fine antiques sales.

Rosher and London also run antiques dealership London Fine Antiques.

Excalibur Auctions

Excalibur Auctions in Amersham, Buckinghamshire has relocated to Hertfordshire.

Its new address is Abbots Business Park in Kings Langley.