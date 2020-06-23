Laura Chesters



You have 2 more free articles remaining

The Society of London Art Dealers

Nicholas Maclean (above) has been elected as the new chairman of the Society of London Art Dealers (SLAD). He will take over from the current chairman, Simon Lee, on July 8.

Together with his fellow director, Christopher Eykyn in New York, Maclean has run the Eykyn Maclean Gallery, which specialises in Impressionist, Modern and Post War paintings, since 2006.

He has been a member of SLAD since 2010.

Bona Montagu of the Skarstedt Gallery and Francois Chantala of the Thomas Dane Gallery have been elected as the two vice chairmen.

TEFAF

Dealer Hidde van Seggelen has been appointed chairman of TEFAF’s executive committee replacing Nanne Dekking, who leaves the board after a three year term. Van Seggelen runs a contemporary gallery in Germany and is a long-standing exhibitor at TEFAF Maastricht. He joined the board in 2013.

Five new members have joined the board of trustees: Alessandra di Castro, Laura Kugel, Filip Moerman, Catherine Walsh, Vanessa Wildenstein.

Tribal Art London

Victoria Rogers, who has worked alongside previous director Bryan Reeves, has been promoted to director of Tribal Art London ahead of the launch of the event’s first virtual edition.

Its September fair has been postponed until 2021 and instead it will hold ‘Merging Cultures: The impact of trade and travel on Tribal Art’ and online selling exhibition from June 25-August 1.