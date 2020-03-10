Laura Chesters



1818 Auctioneers

Cumbian auction house 1818 Auctioneers has expanded its premises to create a second saleroom in its building at the Rural Auction Centre on the Cumbria - Lancashire border.

It will now hold its monthly two-day sale in a new 3010 sq ft saleroom on the first floor with the inaugural auction to take place on March 9-10. Regular general sales will continue in the existing ground floor saleroom which has also been refurbished.

Manager Bill Nelson said that since 2016 the team has more than doubled to 13 and turnover has increased to £1.38m.

He added: “In one year we can be handling over 37,000 lots, an increase from 12,000 in the last four years. It means staff are dealing with many more items and we needed more space.”

Highlights of the inaugural sale in the extension include a single-owner collection of gold coins with an overall estimate of £30,000-50,000 and a collection of 100 Royal Crown Derby paperweights.

Charterhouse Auctioneers

Charterhouse has hired George Beale to join its Classic and Vintage motorcycle and car department.

Beale is a keen motorsport enthusiast and first competed in 1965 in motorcycle trials. His most recent win was as a Class winner in the 2018 Gordon Bennett Classic Car Rally.

He has worked in a variety of roles including as a dealer and at H&H Classic Auctions.

He said the Sherborne auction house signed an agreement with The Isle of Man government to hold specialist auctions of classic, vintage and race motorcycles and it is accepting entries for its programme of specialist motorcycle and car auctions including the classic and vintage motorcycles sale at The Haynes International Motor Museum on May 6.

Swann Auction Galleries

Swann Auction Galleries has hired Harold Porcher, previously at Doyle, New York, and created a new Modern & Post-War art department.

Porcher joins as head of this department. He worked at Doyle since 2004 and prior to that at galleries including Sid Deutsch Gallery and Snyder Fine Art. Swann’s first sale of Modern & Post-War art will be held in the autumn.