Bonhams has relocated in San Francisco, opening a new gallery and office in California Street in the city.

All west coast auctions will now be held in Los Angeles and the San Francisco location will hold viewings and events.

The first event at the premises was Trailblazers: California Artists, a selling exhibition of works by pioneering Bay Area artists.

Bonhams will hold its first sale of Post-War & Contemporary Art in Los Angeles on February 15. The auction is timed to coincide with Frieze Los Angeles.

Rogers Jones & Co

Welsh auction house Rogers Jones & Co has appointed regional auctioneer and valuer Philip Keith. He has previously worked with Brightwells and Bonhams in London and Cardiff. His specialist fields include Asian and tribal art.

Sterling Vault Auctioneers

Sterling Vault Auctioneers has hired street art specialist Lawrence Pickett to head its Street Art auctions, with the first planned for March 6. Pickett previously worked in the jewellery trade at companies such as Signet Group, Mappin & Webb and Prestige Pawnbrokers. He joins the Farnham auction house as business developer. He said the auctions will be a chance to “promote exciting and imaginative spray and stencil practioners”.

AntiquarianAuctions.com

South African online auction house AntiquarianAuctions.com has agreed a deal with former Christie's book specialist Adam Langlands to host rare book, manuscript, prints and ephemera auctions in the US.

Langlands will run the auctions from Connecticut and the first sale will run from March 19-26 with plans for 5-6 auctions a year.

Among the highlights will be a manuscript letter from Governor George Clinton to his brother giving an eye-witness account of the partial destruction of Kingston by the British (1777).

AntiquarianAuctions.com was founded in 2010 by antiquarian bookseller Paul Mills.