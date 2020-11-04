Frances Allitt



You have 2 more free articles remaining

Galleries across the West End are staying open until 8pm, giving visitors a final chance to view and buy art in person before new restrictions come into effect. From tomorrow, galleries will be going digital until at least December 2.

Participating galleries include Hauser & Wirth, Stern Pissarro, Unit London and Gagosian. Some galleries remain by appointment only until tomorrow.

Mayfair Art Weekend hosts an annual celebration of West London’s gallery district, the most recent of which ran in early October. It supports participating galleries with additional promotion of their exhibitions and events such as tonight’s coordinated late night.





