Laura Chesters



Lucie Kitchener, managing director and Philip Hewat-Jaboor, chairman of the fair, said that due to the “evolving Covid-19 pandemic and increasing measures taken to combat it by the UK government” that the fair would be cancelled this year.

In a statement they added: “We are grateful for the support and hard work of our exhibitors, partners and staff in preparation for this year’s edition of the fair; however the health of everyone involved in Masterpiece London is our absolute priority during these unprecedented times.”

The organisers said that it plans to announce a “range of initiatives” that will “give a taste of Masterpiece’s cross-collecting ethos and provide valuable opportunities for our exhibitors”.

The next Masterpiece London fair is planned for June 24-30, 2021.

The Art & Antiques Fair Olympia fair, scheduled to run from June 17-28, was also cancelled this week. Clarion Events, organiser of the two annual Olympia fairs, said that alternative dates for the summer event would be announced as soon as possible, while the winter staging is still set to run from November 3-8 as planned.

Many other fairs across the UK have also been cancelled. A list of cancellations and postponements across fairs and auctions can be viewed on our regularly updated article here.