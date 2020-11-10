Laura Chesters



Lyon & Turnbull

Three new specialists from the fields of Decorative Arts, Watches and European Ceramics & Glass have joined L&T.

Former Christie’s specialist Joy McCall has joined as senior specialist in Decorative Arts and will head a new series of biannual sales devoted to Lalique starting next year.

Katherine Wright has joined on a maternity cover basis as European ceramics and glass specialist. She joins L&T after more than 15 years with Bonhams.

Formerly of McTear’s, Sarah Fergusson has become the new head of watches at L&T. She will remain based in Glasgow. Fergusson, who has specialised in watches for a decade, will be working towards a series of auctions in Edinburgh and London.

Elstob & Elstob

Elstob & Elstob, founded in January 2018, has hired two new team members and launched a new department.

The firm now has 13 departments with the latest addition of a militaria, nauticalia and sporting antiques department led by new recruit David Douglas.

Douglas has worked as a freelance auctioneer and dealer while a lecturer in the Faculty of Law at Nottingham Trent University. On retirement from law he formed Northumberland County Auctions before selling the firm on.

He joins Elstob & Elstob not just as a militaria, nauticalia and sporting antiques specialist but will also act as a valuer and agent in Northumberland and the Scottish Borders.

The firm has also hired Camilla Rawlinson as junior valuer and cataloguer. She has previously worked at Tennants and Morphets in Harrogate.

In January 2020, Elstob & Elstob moved from its former home of Bedale Hall to a large premises on Ripon Business Park, on the outskirts of Ripon, North Yorkshire.

Bellmans

Julian Dineen has been promoted to become head of Bellmans’ picture department. He has been at the firm for the past four and a half years as a specialist and valuer and was previously at Bonhams’ Winchester office.