Roland Arkell



1. English delft plate

The first sale at Woolley & Wallis since March takes place in Salisbury on June 17. The catalogue of British and Continental Ceramics and Glass includes a private collection of English delftware from a West Country vendor.

This 9in (23cm) plate (above), possibly made in Liverpool, is inscribed in blue with the legend Success to the Old Boy at Gasting Thomas Knowles 1763. Others from the same set are pictured in Lipski & Archer’s Dated English Delftware where the authors suggest the inscription references The Old Boy tavern in Garstang, Lancashire.

Estimate £800-1200. View and bid for this delft plate.

2. John Piper set design

Duggleby Stephenson of York is selling some pieces from the private family collection at Harewood House, the seat of the Lascelles family, on June 19.

Following the death of the Dowager Countess of Harewood in 2018, some rationalisation of the first-floor private apartments has taken place. Other architectural items in storage are being sold to support conservation work by Harewood House Trust, an educational charity established in 1986.

A group of pictures from the Dowager Countess’ collection include this set design by John Piper for Don Giovanni at Glyndebourne in 1951 estimated at £5000-8000.

View and bid for this John Piper picture via thesaleroom.com.

3. Sunderland pink lustre wares

The sale at Piers Motley in Exmouth on June 15 includes a collection of Sunderland pink lustre wares.

This two-handled chamber pot is decorated with a poem about marriage and to the inside with a frog and a cross-legged figure with the text ‘Keep me Clean and use me well, And what I see I will not tell.’

Estimate £160-240. View and bid for Sunderland pink lustre wares via thesaleroom.com.

4. Tranter revolver

This ‘double action’ Tranter revolver is by Henry Egg of No.1 Piccadilly London.

Offered in its original walnut case with maker’s label, it has hopes of £1000-1500 at the Arms, Militaria, Medals & Firearms sale at Peter Wilson of Nantwich on June 18.

View and bid for this revolver.

5. Victorian Golden Jubilee coin set

Against the background of the Golden Jubilee in 1887, the Royal Mint issued a small number of full proof sets of the British coinage – the first since 1853. The engraver Joseph Edgar Boehm (1834-90) was chosen to create the obverse portrait of Victoria with his initials appearing on each specimen.

There were 11 coins in the 1887 set, from the gold £5 piece to the silver threepence. A £2 piece made its first appearance in 56 years while the silver double florin was issued for the first time.

Relatively few full sets survive in original cases, with this one pitched at £3000-5000 as part of a sale of Coins, Tokens & Banknotes at Lacy Scott & Knight in Bury St Edmunds on June 17.

View and bid for this Victorian Golden Jubilee coin set.

6. Lowry lithograph

This LS Lowry monochrome offset lithograph, The Football Match, signed and numbered 466/850, has a guide of £1500-2000 at Lyon & Turnbull in Edinburgh on June 16. The 10 x 14in (25 x 35cm print is from the edition published by Grove Fine Art in 1973.

View and bid for this LS Lowry monochrome offset lithograph via thesaleroom.com.