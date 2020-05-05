Laura Chesters



You have 2 more free articles remaining

It was due to go ahead on June 5-7 in Battersea Park, London but in a statement from The Antiquarian Booksellers’ Association (ABA) the event was cancelled “due to the current situation and government advice”.

The ABA statement added: “Rest assured the team at Firsts and the ABA have not slowed down, and we are busy working together to create a digital event that will launch on June 5”.

“We look forward to once again welcoming our colleagues and friends to London in 2021.”

The decision follows a number of fairs changing to digital versions including The Provincial Booksellers Fairs Association (PFBA) which launched a virtual book fair on April 29.

NEC fair

Also announced this week, The Art & Antiques for Everyone Fair planned for the summer has been cancelled.

Scheduled for July 16-19, the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has forced the organisers to cancel.

In a statement the organisers said they “took the view that with part of the NEC now a designated a Nightingale Hospital, and the current restrictions likely to continue in some form over the early summer, it was better not to try and run a fair in this situation.

"At first, alternative dates in mid-August were discussed but rejected for the same reasons. Exhibitors have welcomed the clarification”.

The next scheduled Art & Antiques for Everyone is November 19-22, 2020.