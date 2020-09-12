Frances Allitt



You have 2 more free articles remaining

The symposium takes place during the winter edition of LAW, which runs from November 26-December 4. It is being organised by London Art Week working closely with Ana Debenedetti, curator of paintings and lead curator of the Raphael Cartoons project at the Victoria and Albert Museum. Subjects include the impact of coronavirus restrictions on anniversary celebrations, collecting the artists works and his legacy.

LAW takes place at galleries in London’s Mayfair and St James’s with a digital event added over the summer.

During October, LAW will hold a special event focusing on two themes: women artists and framing. It includes a programme of special exhibitions as well as online talks and videos.