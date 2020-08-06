Frances Allitt



Dubbed Art History in Focus, the new programme promises to unite gallery offerings with online articles and lectures.

It has two themes: women in the art world, including artists, gallerists and collectors, and the impact of framing and presentation on pictures.

The new event follows the launch of the LAW Digital platform in the summer. At the time it was presented as a short-term solution in part, helping galleries from London and beyond reach a wider audience as England emerged from lockdown. It was also initiated as a long-term addition to the brand. Now this new event could demonstrate the long-term viability of LAW’s online presence combining virtual and physical content under one thematic umbrella.

With the loss of major October events such as Frieze, Frieze Masters and PAD London this year, Art History in Focus is also a prime opportunity to promote galleries, many of which would have participated in those or similar cancelled events.

According to organisers, the theme is a chance to revive the market for some top yet undervalued female artists – coinciding with the opening of the Artemisia Gentileschi show at the National Gallery. Among the works on offer from LAW exhibitors are sculptures by Félicie de Faveau (1799-1886) from Stuart Lochhead and Didier Aaron, portraits by Maria Verelst (1680-1744) from Philip Mould & Company and paintings by early Abstract Expressionist Belle Cramer (1883-1978).

The lecture programme kicks off with Matthew Reeves of Sam Fogg speaking on historic picture frames from a curatorial and conservational perspective.

The new event is scheduled in addition to London Art Week Winter, which runs from November 26-December 4. As well as featuring gallery and online exhibitions and talks, it includes the second LAW Symposium.