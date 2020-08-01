Frances Allitt



Julia Wearing a Mantilla, (c.1914), a 3ft 7in x 3ft 3in (1.08m x 98cm) oil on canvas by Ramon Casas (1866- 1932) with a price of €190,000 was among the pictures that sold.

It was among 15 works by 12 artists at the gallery’s show The Golden Age of Spanish Modern Art, which continues until September 25.

Colnaghi was one of more than 50 galleries that took part in LAW which ran from July 3-10 (plus a preview on July 2). While most premises local to London’s Mayfair and St James’s were open by appointment, the event’s major initiative this year was an online portal.

LAW Virtual offered visitors a series of themed ‘viewing rooms’ for a limited time, as well as pages devoted to each dealer’s stock which are still accessible on the website.

“Of all the programs we were part of that had to be amended, London Art Week has done it the best and with the most proactive intelligence,” said Flo Horswell of Sladmore Gallery, one of this year’s new participants.

Other highlight sales around the event included a drawing by Giovanni Battista Tiepolo which Stephen Ongpin Fine Art offered for a price in excess of €40,000. It went from the viewing rooms to a new client in Italy.

Also finding new clients via the digital platform was Lowell Libson & Johnny Yarker, which sold two drawings to a US collector who was new to the gallery. Charles Beddington Fine Art found a new home for a work on paper by Francesco Zerilli (1793-1837) of Messina dating from 1827.

Matthew Reeves of Sam Fogg said :“LAW Digital is new territory for all of us, but we embraced it and were pleased with the response. We sold over half of the objects in our exhibition, including our German late 15th-century sandstone carving of the Head of John the Baptist, which was the highlight of the show.”