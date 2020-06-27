Laura Chesters



In Cornwall David Lay held its first Household general sale since lockdown on June 24. The fine weather meant all bidders could sit outside. The auction house had already held two online-only specialist sales since lockdown. But keen bidders wanted to hear Lay entertain them with his banter in the flesh.

Auction house Fellows held its first public viewing in Birmingham for over three months in June.

Woolley and Wallis’ first sale after lockdown on June 17 had strong phone and online bidding with nine people in the room. The Asian Art next week has attracted a number of people to book to view and attend the sale and the auction house has a number of procedures in place to allow for socially distanced viewing and bidding in the room.

Director Jane Tennant sported a face visor when welcoming clients to Tennants’ saleroom in Leyburn, North Yorkshire.

At Hungerford centre Great Grooms there was a strong return to business, with more than £6500 of sales made in the first two-and-a-half days of trading including a pair of silver sauce boats (£220) and a diamond pear-drop pendant (£1500).

In Petworth dealers reopening in June included Kevis House Gallery with staff behind a protective screen.

The antiques hub of Dorking opened with staff in full safety gear.

Among the dealers and antques centres in the town are Talbot House Antique Centre, Dorking Desk Shop, Christique Antiques Centre and Chantecleer Antiques.