Laura Chesters



Objects from more than 50 dealers who would have shown at the now postponed Paris fair will be part of this sale on September 10-21.

La Biennale Paris has been put back until September 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The objects to be offered at auction range through antiquity to contemporary art, from classic furniture to design. Each item will be on view at the respective gallery that is offering the object, for the duration of the sale.

La Biennale Paris president Georges De Jonckheere said: “La Biennale Paris is an event organised by dealers for dealers. It is essential that we support the profession in this unprecedented crisis with new and appropriate initiatives. Christie’s wide reach and extensive capacities worldwide will bring great visibility to dealers and will enable them to reach out to new collectors.”

“Key art market players”

Guillaume Cerutti, Christie’s CEO, said: “Christie’s has the utmost respect for antique dealers and gallerists, whom we consider key art market players and privileged partners, particularly in the period we are living through. Christie’s digital resources and sales networks will be deployed to ensure success.”

Among the dealers to take part in the sale are: Ariadne Galleries (New York, London); Galerie Aveline (Paris); Galerie de la Béraudière (Brussels, Geneva); Brun Fine Art (Milan, London); Carpenters Workshop Gallery (London, Paris, New York, San Francisco); Didier Claes (Brussels); Laffanour - Galerie Downtown (Paris); Yves Macaux (Brussels); Galerie Mermoz (Paris); Galerie Neuse (Bremen); Galerie Steinitz (Paris).

The full list of participants will be announced in July 2020.