Laura Chesters



You have 2 more free articles remaining

Antique Modern Mix opened at no 366-368 at the end of the summer and has reported strong trading since, while contemporary lighting firm Gong is now at no 336.

Hannah Grievson, property director at landlord Sloane Stanley, a family-owned estate with properties on King's Road and Fulham Road, said: “As the nation has spent more time at home this year, people are keen to invest in their spaces and we have an audience eager to discover the latest interior styles.

“This demand has attracted brands such as Gong and Antique Modern Mix, who have been performing successfully within the estate despite the challenges Covid-19 has brought to retail.”

Charlotte Skye, managing director of Antique Modern Mix, said: “It is an area which is so rich and diverse in art and design, and the ideal place from which we can grow our customer base.”