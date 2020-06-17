Frances Allitt



You have 2 more free articles remaining

In July there will be three editions of the event, kicking off on July 7, followed by events on the 21st and 28th.

It is a change from the market’s usual schedule, which has it fall on the second and last Tuesday of every month, but restrictions related to Covid-19 mean that temporary alterations have been necessary.

The adjusted schedule continues in August with events on the 4th and 25th. Dates are expected to return to normal in September.

Currently the plan is to operate as an outdoor-only event, but, organisers add, “with the current situation being so fluid it is possible that nearer the time we may be able to adapt to include some indoor areas, if permitted to do so”.

Reopening was announced following consultations with The Jockey Club. The market will publish Covid-19 guidelines nearer to its opening date.

Sunbury Antiques Market was founded by Sue Cruttenden in 1979 and are now run by her son Edward and his partner Jennie.

Its next event at Sandown Park Racecourse is expected to take place on July 19.





