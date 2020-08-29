Laura Chesters



You have 2 more free articles remaining

The trust running the estate has suffered a 60% reduction in income due to the coronavirus and associated restrictions.

Now, supporters of the trust are planning a charity auction to help raise funds.

Chiswick Auctions auctioneer Adrian Biddell will take to the rostrum for the sale planned for September 26.

Lots range from a stay in a villa in Veneto, Italy, designed and built by Andrea Palladio and donated by the Landmark Trust, a three-night stay for up to six people on the Chatsworth estate and a walk with broadcaster Clare Balding.

Other lots include a trip down the Thames in Gelyce, a J class yacht tender built by Camper & Nicholson in 1930 for Sir Thomas Lipton.

Broadcaster Jeremy Vine is also lending his support, alongside donations from Chiswick House Friends and local businesses, including beer companies Fullers and Asahi (the Fullers brewery is a stone’s throw away in Chiswick and Fullers is now owned by Asahi).

Biddell said: “Overall there will be a great mix of lots to choose from, including for example flowers and vegetables from the Chiswick House Gardens, and other wonderful house-related opportunities.”

The auction will be the culmination of the #welovechiswickhouse campaign which aims to raise £120,000 over 120 days, by the end of the summer.

Xanthe Arvanitakis, director of the Chiswick House and Gardens Trust, said: “Due to the pandemic we have lost over 60% of our income, which is hitting us hard. In parallel with applying for emergency funds, we launched #welovechiswickhouse campaign to raise money towards our day-to-day running costs.

“Over 1000 people have donated generously to our campaign already, raising over £35,000. We hope that the auction will enable us to reach our target. We are still accepting donations for the auction so please get in touch if you want to be included in this exciting event.”

For more information and to donate to the auction visit Chiswick House.