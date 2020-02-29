Frances Allitt



The two-day event runs from June 24-25 with the subject Secrets of the Bedroom & The Boudoir at The British Academy. Planned topics include textiles, intimate dining and items used for hygiene and health.

Among the speakers are Rosalind Savill, former director of the Wallace Collection, speaking on the use of Vincennes and Sèvres porcelain for the lady’s bedchamber, and Meredith Chilton, curator emerita at Toronto’s Gardiner Museum, presenting Diners à Deux: Intimate dinners with Casanova.

For dog lovers, Katharina Hantschmann of the Bayerisches Nationalmuseum offers A Life without Pugs is possible but pointless – dogs at court life.

Booking is open and can be accessed through the Haughton's website.






