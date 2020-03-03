Laura Chesters, Frances Allitt



You have 2 more free articles remaining

Themes included social media, attracting younger audiences and sustainability.

Chairman Lord de Mauley opened the annual event, this time at a new venue – RSA House in central London.

Introducing the ‘Embracing Sustainability in the Art & Antiques Trade’ panel, Antiques Trade Gazette editor at large Noelle McElhatton asked: “The antiques trade has not fully staked its claim on the green agenda. What is stopping us?”

Nigel Worboys, director at Worboys Antiques who founded and launched his Antiques Are Green initiative a decade ago, said: “We were five-to-ten years early. Many people didn’t know what a carbon footprint was. Now the consumer really does know what it all means. We as a trade can harness that now. We can promote that we are one of the greenest products that customers can consume.”

“Second hand will skyrocket”

Architecture and salvage expert Adam Hills at Retrouvius said: “As we know the price of brown furniture has dipped. This is a way we can get young people back into buying brown. Tell them it is cheaper than at the Conran Shop and better for the environment. One thing that has changed is how educated the buyer is.”

He added: “We have heard that growth in second hand will skyrocket. Young people may not be able to consume luxury goods but they may be able to buy second hand more.”

Worboys added that the trade can do more to be green in terms of the vehicle and the packaging they choose. “It is important that every business does that. But it doesn’t involve spending a lot of money. Change your mind set and make the ‘green’ choice.”

Interior designer and natural paint specialist Edward Bulmer agreed that packaging is a problem for the trade. He said: “We seem to have an obsession with packaging. I ship with grey blankets and two people. That’s much better.”

But the trade must not forget what is important to the buyer, he added.

Bulmer said: “It boils down to images. Sell individual images and objects to buyers. Make them want that item.”

Kelli Ellis, interior designer and European director of dealer e-commerce software provider Ronati, said: “The word sustainable is not sexy. What does it even mean?”

“Consumers are searching for ‘the look’, uniqueness, price and something beautiful. We need to tell buyers what they need to buy. We need to make it ‘no big deal’ to be thinking green.”

Audience member and furniture dealer Lennox Cato said the most important thing for the trade is branding. “What we should be doing is concentrating on what we do well. Build your brand.”

New Audiences

Among the other highlights of the event was the keynote address on The Wallace Collection by director Dr Xavier Bray.

He talked about the strategies they are working on to attract new audiences including exhibitions covering modern art and fashion as well as an upcoming show of dog portraits.

Ben Mason, director of The Tom Sawyer Effect, said that 15 years after Facebook opened, social media is less about "noise" and volume of followers and more focused on influence, connection and sharing expertise.

He also suggested that having a social media presence could help with future proofing the trade as a new generation starts buying art and antiques.