Laura Chesters



The firm kept one copy of each article supplied for its own archives, and now Sotheby’s will offer these items. The proceeds from the sale will fund the refurbishment of the Thomas Goode Arts & Crafts building in South Audley Street.

The company, which is part owned by Elton John, said this is the first time it has had a clear-out since it opened and it does not plan another one for the next 200 years.

The auction will take place online between December 22-January 8 with around 150 lots available.

Among the items are miniature pieces for Queen Mary’s dolls house, tableware for Charles and Diana’s wedding, items for Edward VIII’s (cancelled) coronation and a Churchill commemorative goblet celebrating his honorary American citizenship with accompanying documents. The company received 28 royal warrants over the years.