The toy was stolen from a property in the West Midlands after a spate of thefts from the home.

The rocking horse has sentimental value to its owner and the family has asked people to contact the police if they are offered it.

Bryn Mullard said: “My partner’s mum sadly passed away when she was 15 and still had possession of a beautiful hand crafted large rocking horse which was a gift when she was a child. Everything else has been stolen and on the third break-in this was the only thing of worth and even that now has gone.”

The large rocking horse is grey with a black spotty pattern with light brown hair and the inner part of the horses ear is painted red. The legs are mostly black with white at the end.

Anyone with information on this theft and the whereabouts of the rocking horse should call 101 quoting the police crime reference number 3431020820 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.