Frances Allitt



You have 2 more free articles remaining

Interior with a Woman Standing (1913) sold from the digital stand of New York dealership Di Donna Galleries for $5m. The sum rivals recent auction highs for the artist including Interior with an Easel, Bredgade 25, which sold at auction for $5.04m (£3.94m) at Christie’s in 2018 and was later acquired by the J Paul Getty Museum in Los Angeles.

The digital event ran from November 1-4 and hosted nearly 300 international dealers.

Other standout sales included a bust of a young Herakles from the late Hellenistic period, c1st century BC, which was offered by ArtAncient, as well as a Dutch silver book cover from 1600, which was featured by Endlich Antiquairs.

Charlotte van Leerdam, Managing Director of TEFAF said: "TEFAF Online has proven an outstanding experience for the more than 30,000 art lovers and collectors who visited the Fair from around the world.”

Each participant was limited to one piece, which a Juliet Burrows of Hostler Burrows said “forced us to distil our vision for the fair and the way in which we wished to represent the gallery”.

The next physical fair is set to be TEFAF Maastricht, which is slated take place from May 31-June 6 next year with preview days on May 29-30.





