Laura Chesters



The figures are from the eighth annual Hiscox Online Art Trade Report, released today. Although the total has increased year-on-year, the rate of growth of online sales has slowed over the past few years.

However, it is predicted demand will increase in 2020 onwards as one of the effects of the coronavirus lockdown has been a surge in willingness of buyers to view and purchase high value items online.

Despite a slowdown in the overall global art market, 80% of online art platforms that responded to the Hiscox survey said they expect online sales to rise in the next 12 months.

Robert Read, head of Fine Art at insurance firm Hiscox, said: “Last year the story for the online market was one of subdued growth, against a backdrop of a slowing global art economy. While the traditional art world will undoubtedly be hit by the events of the past few months, early signs suggest Covid-19 could be the catalyst that finally kick-starts buying activity online. Digital sales still represent less than 10% of the overall art market, so we wait with bated breath to see how this might change in the months and years that follow.”

According to the Hiscox report, sales of fine art account for 32% of online sales; collectables, including stamps and memorabilia, account for a quarter of sales; watches and jewellery have a 23% share; decorative arts 12% and furniture 8%.

