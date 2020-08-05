Alex Capon



The updated guidance also applies to visitors to galleries and museums. Reports received by ATG suggest that currently some auction houses are asking visitors to wear masks but others are not.

Since July 24, face-coverings have been compulsory when on public transport as well as in supermarkets and shops. These measures apply to dealers’ premises and antique centres.

The government announced last week that this would be extended in England to cover other indoor spaces including cinemas, theatres and place of worship from August 8. Auction houses also appears on this list.

The measures, brought in by law, apply to anyone above the age of 11 – apart from those with a valid exemption (such as specific health or disability reasons).

It is not compulsory for staff to wear face coverings, although the guidance says that “employers may consider their use where appropriate and where other mitigations are not in place”.

An auctioneer, for example, would therefore not have to wear a face-covering when conducting a sale from the rostrum.

Clients attending the auction, however, would have to wear a covering. They may be permitted to remove the face-covering in a small number of scenarios – for identification purposes or to take medication, for example.

The guidance stresses that wearing a face covering is not a replacement for social distancing and regular hand washing for both clients and staff. It mentions that businesses “should continue to follow COVID-19 Secure guidelines to reduce the proximity and duration of contact” between individuals.

Devolved nations

The situation is different in the devolved nations of the UK where auction houses are not mentioned specifically in the guidance.

Scotland: A face covering must be worn by all people in a shop. A shop is defined as any indoor establishment which offers goods or services for sale or hire – many people may therefore expect the same to apply to auction houses. The law exempts staff in a shop from wearing a face covering where they are able to maintain 2m physical distancing from members of the public, or where perspex screens are in place. However, even where staff can maintain 2m physical distancing and are not legally obliged to wear a face covering, it is strongly recommended that one is worn. Further guidance is available on the Scottish government website.

Wales: Face-coverings are mandatory on public transport and recommended for indoor spaces where social distancing is not possible. Further guidance is available on the Welsh government website.

Northern Ireland: It is recommended that face coverings be worn in particular circumstances, including in enclosed spaces where social distancing is not possible. Further guidance is available on the NI Direct website.