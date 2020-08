ATG Reporter



Grants and loans are available for commercial companies if they can prove they are no longer trading viably by the end of this financial year. The first round of funding has closed but a second round of funding can be applied for up to September 4.

The funding is available as part of the £1.57 billion Culture Recovery Fund and is administered by Arts Council England.

Details of the grants available are here and loans, described as Repayable finance are here.