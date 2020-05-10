ATG Reporter



The plan includes how some businesses can begin to return to operation this summer.

He said: “I want to provide tonight for you the shape of a plan to beat the virus and provide the first sketch of a road map for reopening society.”

Johnson stressed that anyone who cannot work from home should be actively encouraged to go to work but should do so safely by avoiding public transport and he encouraged travel by car, walking or cycling.

He said new guidance for employers will be released. Shops, which could include art and antiques businesses, may be able to open from June and by July parts of the hospitality industry may be able to reopen in some form.

The prime minister warned that the plan was based on meeting conditions of a new Covid Alert Level system.

He added: “Although we have a plan it is a conditional plan.”

Therefore if the infection rate or fatality rates go back up the plan to reopen would be put on hold.

Further details will be released for parliamentary discussion on Monday (May 11). The art and antiques trade will be looking for details relating to businesses such as auction houses which were on the government's original list of firms that had to close their premises temporarily.

Different nations within the UK are taking somewhat different approaches to respond to the current Covid-19 situation though none is suggesting a significant change to lockdown any time soon.