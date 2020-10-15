Laura Chesters



The group includes drawings by Rembrandt van Rijn, Jacob Ruisdael, Gerrit van Honthorst and other artists of the 'Golden Age' of Dutch art.

The discussions between the Getty and the collector took place over the past two years and were finalised earlier this year.

The works also include a monumental early watercolour by Piet Mondrian (1872-1944). A panoramic landscape from c.1901, it was made early in his artistic career, well before he became part of De Stijl movement and embarking into abstract art.

This picture previously sold at auction at Christie’s Amsterdam for a hammer price of around $150,000 in December 2016 (€182,500 including fees).

Stephanie Schrader, curator of drawings who spearheaded the acquisition, said: “This landmark acquisition of 39 drawings from a private collector will allow our visitors to explore in depth the subjects and techniques that made artists of the Dutch Republic so renowned and beloved.”

Timothy Potts, director of the J. Paul Getty Museum, said: “This major acquisition dramatically enhances our Dutch drawings collection, increasing it by a third, and placing it among the most important museum holdings in the US. Several drawings represent artists who are almost never available on the market, including Cornelis Vroom, Hendrick Dubbels, Jacob Pynas and Gerrit Pietersz, adding rarity and depth to the group.”

Among the collection there are nine figure studies, genre scenes and portraits including Young Man Leaning on a Stick (c.1629) by Rembrandt van Rijn.

Five drawings demonstrate the Dutch fascination with the natural world such as Jacob Marrel’s watercolour of Four Tulips (c.1635-1645) referring to the Tulipmania that took hold at the time when the speculative prices for tulip bulbs reached astonishing heights before the market collapse in 1637. Also a plate from the Caterpillar Book, 1679, by Maria Sibylla Merian.

There is also a selection of 18 drawn landscapes and seascapes (including the Mondrian) and seven religious and historical scenes.

