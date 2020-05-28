Anne Crane



The 264-lot auction encompasses European and English furniture, silver, ceramics, gold boxes and works of art ranging from the 17th to the 19th century.

Pictured here are items in four different categories selected from the auction.

1. Silver inkstand

This Victorian parcel-gilt silver novelty inkstand fashioned as a lion rampant supporting a shield has a hinged head set with red and black glass eyes and a frosted glass liner.

Standing 7.25in (18cm) high, it is marked for Charles Thomas Fox and George Fox, London 1857, on the base, in the cover and on the inkpot cover. The estimate is £4000-6000 in Christie’s The Collector sale running online until June 1.

2. Doccia porcelain

This 4in (10.5cm high Italian, Doccia factory, porcelain group of two men wearing carnival masks and dressed in brightly coloured eastern costumes, dates from c.1760.

Formerly in the Gatti-Casazza collection (sold at Sotheby’s in 1979) the group is offered with an estimate of £1000-1500 in Christie’s The Collector sale running online until June 1.

3. Book Barrow

This Victorian polychrome and gilt decorated book barrow measures 14in (36cm) in height and just over 3ft (93cm) in width. The solid sides have a fleur de lys and the handle panel is monogrammed PH.

It is estimated at £1000-1500 in Christie’s The Collector sale running online until June 1.

4. Dressing commode

This 3ft 11in (1.2m) wide four-drawer George II mahogany dressing-commode is attributed to William Gomm, relating closely to a design from the early 1760s by the Clerkenwell cabinetmaker.

The top drawer of the commode is fitted with a slide, ratcheted mirror, inkwells and open and covered compartments (partially re-fitted including the sliding mirror). The handles are also replaced.

The dressing-commode was previously in the well-known collection of Lord and Lady Samuel of Wych Cross and has passed down by descent. It has an estimate of £30,000-50,000 in Christie’s The Collector sale running online until June 1.