Laura Chesters



You have 2 more free articles remaining

In a statement organisers said: “Due to considerable logistical challenges regarding COVID-19 (coronavirus), including complications around travel quarantine and continued restrictions, we have no choice but to cancel the physical editions of the fairs.”

The events in Regent's Park, London, had been scheduled for October 2020 and instead will next be held in 2021.

This year, Frieze will hold an online version of the fair with a Frieze Viewing Room scheduled for October 8-11, the original dates of the event.

Organisers staged the first Frieze Viewing Room in May for the New York fair when it was also cancelled due to coronavirus.