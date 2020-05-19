Laura Chesters



Auction house watchdog Conseil des Ventes Volontaires (CVV) wrote to firms on May 14 updating them on the latest edict from government.

CVV chairman Henri Paul stated that Nicole Belloubet, Minister of Justice and Keeper of the Seals, on May 11, 2020 had authorised “the reopening of the auction rooms”.

He said firms have the “responsibility to comply with the instructions given by the health authorities” and listed a number of recommendations to ensure “on all occasions, physical distance” between people at premises is maintained.

As reported in Antiques Trade Gazette in issue 2441 the Drouot auction centre aims to reopen on May 25. Art and antiques dealers are also able to reopen.

In Germany, Munich auction house Neumeister (pictured above) held the first live auction in Germany following the lockdown. No more than 20 visitors were allowed in the saleroom and specialists wore face masks.

The May 5-6 sale included 200 lots including pictures, jewellery and works of art.

In England, auction houses and art and antiques dealers expect to be able to reopen premises in June.