Frances Allitt



It remains culturally ubiquitous. The image of British actor Boris Karloff made up to look like the monster has become the archetype for the character. However, one of the film posters coming up at Heritage Auctions’ Movie Poster sale on July 25-26 is a chance to own a rare piece of the movie’s history.

The only known film poster created for the release of Frankenstein in France goes under the hammer with an estimate of $25,000-50,000.

It was designed by Jacques Faria (1898-1956) for the release of the film in 1932, five months after its US premier. Faria was a well-known illustrator who worked on travel and circus promotional material as well as film posters. Is the only known copy of the poster and this is its first time being offered at the Dallas auction house.

Grey Smith, Heritage’s Director of Vintage Posters said: “When a new rarity comes in, it’s thrilling. That’s what makes this such a wonderful hobby. Anyone who says they’ve seen it all in movie posters isn’t telling you the truth.”

He added of the Frankenstein poster: “I was tickled to get that. It’s the original release – and really, really scarce.”





Invisible Man

Also from Universal’s ‘Classic Monsters’ stable is the Invisible Man, released in 1933. A handful of the teaser posters made for it still exist and are among the most sought-after in the field. When another copy this version went under the hammer in 2017, it sold for a premium-inclusive $274,850. This fresh-to-the-market copy is offered with an estimate of $125,000-250,000.





