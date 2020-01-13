Roland Arkell



1. Edward Bawden linocut

Lyon & Turnbull’s Contemporary & Post-War Art auction on January 15 in Edinburgh features two collections of art and photography. One lot in the collection of artist Willie Rodger (b.1930) is this Edward Bawden (1903-89) 23in x 31in (58.5cm x 78.5cm) linocut of Covent Garden Flower market.

Signed, inscribed and numbered in pencil to margin 32/75 with Willie Rodger Art Trust stamp it is estimated at £1200-1800.

View and bid for this Bawden linocut via thesaleroom.com.

2. Northumberland drawings book

The 91-lot sale at Thomas Miller of Newcastle upon Tyne on January 14 comprises a private library relating to the people and history of Northumberland.

A copy of The Water Colour Drawings of Thomas Bewick by David Croal Thomson, one of 200 copies printed on handmade paper by Barbizon in 1930, comes together with the supplementary wallet containing 35 colour duplicates of the many illustrations.

Bids open at £10. View and bid for this Bewick book via thesaleroom.com.

3. Newlyn School landscape

This 14 x 12in (34 x 30cm) oil on canvas by Newlyn School artist William Ayerst Ingram (1855-1913) dated 1908 was painted on the Isle of Arran in Scotland. It takes as its subject the southern tip of the island looking towards the 18th century Pladda lighthouse.

The estimate is £200-300 at Bolton Auction Rooms on January 15. View and bid for this Scottish landscape via thesaleroom.com.

4. Staunton pattern chess set

This Victorian boxwood and ebony Staunton pattern chess set is probably by Jaques and Son, the London maker which had exclusive manufacturing rights for Staunton sets that later became the official international standard.

With four pieces stamped with a red crown and coming in a period mahogany box, it is offered along with a travel chess set and an inlaid folding cribbage board at David Duggleby on January 18. The lot is estimated at £50-70.

View and bid for this chess set on thesaleroom.com.