1. Collection of carved cameos

Mounted in ebonised and gilt metal frames in the 19th century, this pair of 8in (20cm) plaques comprises 10 carved hardstone cameos depicting scenes from the Labours of Hercules. They are thought to date from the late 17th or the early 18th century.

The pair carries an estimate of £3000-5000 at the sale titled Five Centuries at Lyon & Turnbull in Edinburgh on February 5.

2. Spy camera

The Merlin Sub Miniature Spy Camera made in c.1936 was the standard issue for British SOE (Special Operations Executive) agents working behind enemy lines during the Second World War.

A near-mint condition example complete with the maker’s label to the base and the polished wooden box has an estimate of £250-350 at C&T in Tunbridge Wells on February 4.

3. 19th century double-portrait

This large 4ft x 3ft 4in (1.22 x 1.02m) 19th century oil on canvas depicting two children and a model boat signed CJ Durham is titled The Wreckers. It carries an estimate of £300-500 at Swan Fine Art in Tetsworth on February 6.

The two sitters are brother and sister George Watters Greene and Alice Norah Gertrude Greene.

Alice would become one of the top female British tennis stars of the early 1900s, winning a silver medal in the 1908 London Olympics, while George served as a major in the Royal Army Medical Corps during the First World War. Both settled in Jersey, where they would both live throughout the German occupation of the Channel Islands.

4. Slipware teapots

A single-owner collection of Cumnock Pottery will be sold in 27 lots at the Canterbury Auction Galleries on February 8-9 – the first in a new regime of weekend sales at the Kent firm.

Many of these rustic slipwares were commissioned by their original owners and made to order with personalised inscriptions.

Two teapots offered together estimated at £200-300 give their recipients’ addresses. One, slip-decorated with coloured flowers and leaves, is incised S and M. McTaggart. Cardoness Laundry. Gatehouse. 1888, while the other is incised Mrs Wm. Cook. 109 Paisley Road. Glasgow. 1884.

5. Liberty wool cape

The sale of Costume, Accessories and Textiles at Tennants in Leyburn on February 8 includes an early-20th century eau-de-nil wool cape made by Liberty. It was modelled by Fiona Bruce when it featured on BBC’s Antiques Roadshow, filmed at Castle Howard. The estimate is £300-500.

