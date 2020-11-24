Anne Crane



FINE ARTS PARIS ONLINE goes live on Tuesday, November 24 for the preview and will be accessible to the public from Wednesday, November 25 to Sunday, November 29.

The 55 exhibitors will be showing up to ten works each on the platform.

Here is a small taste of what is on offer.

Stuart Lochhead

New exhibitor London dealer Stuart Lochhead is offering this 17in (43.5cm) high polychrome marble bust of Henri d’Artois, Duc de Bordeaux, Comte de Chambord, also known as Henri V (above).

The bust is by the sculptor Félicie de Fauveau (1801 -1886) and is signed and dated 1840.

The sculpture was commissioned by Joseph Henri Charles Louis Forbin, Marquis des Issarts (1775-1851) and has passed down by descent in the family until this year. It is priced at €88,000.

Les Enluminures

This Book of Hours (use of Paris), an illuminated manuscript from Angers or Le Mans c.1450-60 written in Latin and French on parchment, is a new acquisition featured by Les Enluminures. It features 14 large miniatures and one historiated initial by the Master of Charles du Maine and is the first known devotional manuscript illuminated by this rarely seen artist. It is priced at around $225,000.

Patrick & Ondine Mestdagh

New exhibitor Galerie Patrick & Ondine Mestdagh, from Brussels, is featuring this 7.5in (19cm) 19th century Civavonovono or composite breastplate ornament from the Republic of the Fiji Islands. Civavonovono were royal ornaments worn by Fijian chiefs. It is made from sperm whale tooth, black lip pearl oyster and metal and is priced at €200,000+.

Stephen Ongpin

London dealer Stephen Ongpin Fine Art is offering this work by Pablo Picasso.

The Artist and his Model (Le peintre et son modèle) in pen, ink and white chalk on card, measures 8.75 x 12in (22.4 x 31cm), is dated 30.6.70. in black ink and signed Picasso in pencil at the upper left and also dated and numbered 30.6.70. / I in brush and black ink and white chalk on the reverse. It is priced at €660,000.

www.finearts-paris.com