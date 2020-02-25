Hermes.jpg
A Hermès Birkin 2013 matte black Porosus crocodile handbag sold at £19,000 on February 24 at Fellows.

The price set a new house record for this style of handbag at Fellows at the auction held on February 24.

Sophie Higgs, designer collection specialist at the Birmingham auction house, said: “This rare Hermès Birkin is one of the best handbags we have ever had go under the hammer.”

Fellows next Designer Collection auction is on April 27.

A Hermès Birkin handbag. Image credit Hermès.

Hermès Birkin handbags are among the most desirable handbags on the auction and resale market.

A European auction record was set in 2018 when a Hermès Himalaya Birkin bag was hammered down at £190,000 at Christie’s.

