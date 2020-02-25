ATG Reporter



You have 2 more free articles remaining

The price set a new house record for this style of handbag at Fellows at the auction held on February 24.

Sophie Higgs, designer collection specialist at the Birmingham auction house, said: “This rare Hermès Birkin is one of the best handbags we have ever had go under the hammer.”

Fellows next Designer Collection auction is on April 27.

Hermès Birkin handbags are among the most desirable handbags on the auction and resale market.

A European auction record was set in 2018 when a Hermès Himalaya Birkin bag was hammered down at £190,000 at Christie’s.

Read about a guide to buying handbags at auction here.