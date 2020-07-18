Laura Chesters



The organiser, Nazy Vassegh, originally pushed the event back from May to September this year and had held an online viewing room on May 12-31.

Now the event has been rescheduled for next year and Vassegh, who previously ran Masterpiece London, will organise a series of online editions of Eye of the Collector comprising viewing rooms and digital events until the physical fair next year.

Earlier this month Frieze London, Frieze Masters, Coinex and PAD London postponed autumn fairs until next year. Yesterday TEFAF New York cancelled its autumn event.