Laura Chesters



Chancellor Rishi Sunak said it was part of a plan to “support the transition back to work”. He added: “I am extending the scheme because I won’t give up on people who rely on it.”

He said the 80% of salary that workers receive (up to £2500 a month) will continue but that employers will be asked to contribute.

Sunak also said that employers can bring employees currently furloughed back to work part-time under the scheme.

Full details will be released on this by the end of May.

Updates can be found at Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS).

The latest government guidance - a 50-page document - sketches out a possible way forward for businesses to return to operation during the coronavirus pandemic. Read ATG's article on the government steps and how art and antiques firms may beable to operate.