Roland Arkell



1. Satirical snuff box

This Battersea enamel pill or snuff box with a satirical print titled The Lawyer and his Agent has hopes of £300-400 in Chiswick Auctions’ sale From the Curious to the Extraordinary on April 28.

2. Louis Icart etching

The sale at Kings Russell in London on April 28 includes this 18 x 15in (47 x 39cm) drypoint etching by Louis Icart (1888-1950).

Bewilderment, signed in pencil, dates from 1920 and is pitched at £250-350.

3. Eduardo Paolozzi print

On April 29 Forum Auctions holds a sale of 50 prints by Eduardo Paolozzi (1924-2005) from a private collection.

This 1964 screen print titled Plaza 1964 (Miles 21) pictured top, an artist’s proof aside from the edition of 10 printed by Kelpra Studios, London, measures 21 x 16in (53 x 45cm). Estimate £200-300.

4. Kangxi vases

This pair of 18in (44cm) Chinese vases decorated with famille verte narrative scenes carry Kangxi four-character marks but are not deemed of the period. They come for sale at Ewbank’s Asia art sale in Surrey on April 30 from a named English private collection formed between c.1968-85.

Estimate £400-600.

5. Elvis Presley’s debut single

This rare first US issue of Elvis Presley’s debut single That’s All Right issued on the Sun label in 1954 carries an estimate of £900-1000 at Stacey’s in Rayleigh, Essex, on May 2.

By repute the 10in shellac (with a deep groove through the outside edge of the label consistent with the first US issue) came from the collection of ‘Cowboy’ Jack Clement who was a producer working with Sam Phillips at Sun Studios in the 1950s.

