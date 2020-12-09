Frances Allitt



Auction house Bonhams is teaming up with The Decorative Antiques & Textiles Fair (DATF) for an auction running from January 29-February 12. The Battersea fair, which usually holds its first of three editions around that time every year, has had its first staging for next year called off due to continuing coronavirus restrictions.

Instead, buyers will be able to pick up art, antiques and decorative items from familiar exhibitors in an online-online sale. Around 350 lots are expected to be included from country house antiques and upholstered furniture to garden artefacts and Arts & Crafts items.

As well as the auction, offerings from DATF dealers may be found on the recently launched new site dubbed Digital Decorative.

Also in January, London dealership Apter Fredericks will sell some of its stock at a live sale at Christie’s King Street on January 19.

The 140 lots include important 18th and 19th century furniture and works of art from English houses including Spencer House, Langley Park and Cliveden. Makers include Chippendale, Ince & Mayhew, Linnell, Gomm, Lock, Cobb, Bullock and Gillows. There will also be a selection of Chinese works of art.

Harry and Guy Apter say: “For 75 years Apter-Fredericks have enjoyed dealing in the finest furniture, welcoming clients, old and new, to our Chelsea showroom.

"After 40 years in the business, a new world and a new way of working has developed and it has become clear to us both that we no longer want or need a showroom in central London to continue to thrive and do business successfully. We see a future where we hold less stock and are able to spend more time both in the pursuit of masterpieces and visiting our clients.”





