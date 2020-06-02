Frances Allitt



David Hockney’s 1976 Henry Reading the Newspaper is among the standout sales so far at the International Fine Print Dealers Associations’ (IFPDA) Fine Art Print Fair Online.

Offered by Edward T Pollack Fine Arts for $7200, it depicts Henry Geldzahler (1935-94), who was curator of American art and 20th century art at the Met Museum in New York. He was a close friend of the Mod Brit artist and sat for many works buy him. Later Geldzahler became the New York City Commissioner of Cultural Affairs in the Koch Administration.

It is one of several significant sales that launched the annual event’s first edition online. Originally set to open at New York City’s Javits Centre in May, it was moved online and its run was extended with the advent of the coronavirus pandemic. It continues until June 13 with more dealers now participating with the event's increased capacity.

IFPDA executive director Jenny Gibbs said: “I have heard from so many collectors and curators who are just loving this online event. We could never fit 125 exhibitors into the River Pavilion at the Javits. We got lemons and we made lemonade.”

Other key sales from early in the fair included a rare impression of Albrecht Dürer’s woodcut, The Rhinoceros, which sold on the fair’s opening day. It was offered by David Tunick for a six-figure sum. Meanwhile Judy Chicago’s Through the Flower #2, which was priced at £3000 from Solo Impressions found a buyer as did Self Portrait on Float by Derrick Adams, which was available from Tandem Press for $10,800.

Exhibitors at the event include Cristea Roberts Gallery, Emanuel von Baeyer, Gerrish Fine Art and Osborne Samuel.





