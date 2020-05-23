ATG Reporter



You have 2 more free articles remaining

Each day this week CADA member dealers have promoted floral items on the association’s Instagram page (@cadaartandantiquesassociation), from pottery platters to sculptures.

Among the budding highlights from CADA dealers is an oil on canvas of roses in a vase by Norman Hepple (1908-94), best known for his portraits of the British royal family, which is offered by Newman Fine Art for £1250.

Plant life isn’t just material for paintings, though.

There is also a Louis XVI giltwood console carved with grapes and vine leaves with a marble top. Bought from a chateau in the Garrone Region of France, it is offered by Moxhams Antiques for £7850.

For those more interested in decorative arts, there is also a hand-crafted pottery figure, The Tulip Woman available from Hall Bakker Decorative Arts for £1950.

It is one of a series of London ‘coster women’ or street sellers that Charles Vyse (1882-1971), who originally trained at the Royal Doulton factory, created with his wife Nell.

There is plenty more to see on the CADA Instagram and interested buyers may also find and contact individual dealers through the CADA website.





