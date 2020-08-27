ATG Reporter



The British Art Fair (BAF) was planned to take place in late September at the Saatchi Gallery in Chelsea. The annual event showcases modern and contemporary British art.

This would have been the event’s third staging under its BAF banner after organisers purchased the 20/21 British Art Fair, long held at the Royal College of Art in South Kensington.

The Galloway Antiques Fairs edition at Marlborough College, planned for October 23-25 has also been called off. It has two more events scheduled for this year, government guidance permitting: one at Stonyhurst College in Lancashire (October) and the other at Scone Palace in Perthshire (November).



