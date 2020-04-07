Frances Allitt



You have 2 more free articles remaining

A UK arts education charity, The Arts Society has 90,000 members aged 60-100 with the majority aged 70 and up. With the pandemic crisis continuing, this age group has been instructed to stay at home but the new platform has been devised to make this a less isolated time for that part of the population.

The Art Society Connects, free to members and the public, will host fortnightly lectures by leading UK art historians as well as offering film screenings and a community forum to connect. The charity is also offering free social media training to members.

Florian Schweizer, Chief Executive of The Arts Society says: “We want to recreate and promote a sense of community, belonging and connection during a time of isolation and distancing.”

Among the lecturers is TV’s Mark Hill and author Sara Dunant, both of whom appear on the BBC.

Events kick off today with a lecture on Las Meninas by Velázquez by Arts Society Accredited Lecturer, art historian and linguist Jacqueline Cockburn.

Users can visit the site by clicking here or typing connected.theartssociety.org into a web browser.





