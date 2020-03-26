Frances Allitt



The Art & Antiques Fair Olympia, June 17-28, was called off this week. Clarion said that alternative dates for the summer event would be announced as soon as possible.

The winter staging is still set to run from November 3-8 as planned.

Fair Director, Mary Claire Boyd said: “We have not taken this decision lightly especially as the Fair is a staple of the art and antiques market, but our primary concern is for the well-being and safety of our exhibitors, vetters, visitors, partners, contractors and staff.”

She added: “Our thoughts are with everyone who has been affected by the current situation. We are looking forward to getting back to business as normal.”





